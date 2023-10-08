Gauri Khan Turns 53: When Shah Rukh Khan Said, "Can Live Without Oxygen But Not Without Gauri" 

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, one of Bollywood's most loved couples who are said to be dating since their college days are known as the epitome of love. Shah Rukh Khan is often referred to as the 'King of Bollywood' for his legendary romance films that have molded Hindi cinema. Even for this cinematic maestro of love and being in the film industry for over two decades, the actor had one unexpected challenge. In an interview, SRK revealed the most challenging part of his acting career was acting in front of his wife, Gauri Khan. As Gauri celebrates her 53rd birthday today, let's revisit when he said he can live without oxygen but not his wife.



In an interview, SRK said, "I'll be acting in front of someone who knows me really well. I

can live without oxygen but not without Gauri."

In the same interview, producer Vivek Vaswani

revealed that the couple never fights between themselves. "They never fight," he added. He pays attention when she yells. He is very smitten with her."



Shah Rukh and Gauri

SRK and Gauri's everlasting love story began in 1984 when they met for the first time at a common friend's party when Shah Rukh was only 18 years old. He observed Gauri, who was 14 at the time, dancing with another boy and initially declined to invite her to dance. Nonetheless, fate had other ideas for the couple, and they married on October 25, 1991.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in 'Jawan' and is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Dunki' which will be released in December 2023.

