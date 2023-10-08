Air Force Day: Aakraman To Lalkar-7 Bollywood Movies To Watch TODAY

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Be it anything related to our country, Bollywood has always brought the visuals of patriotism on the screens .
Here are few Bollywood movies that depicts numerous stories of IAF
It is a film based on true story of IAF's role in 1971 Indo - Pak war, while focusing on rebuilding Bhuj airbase.
Tango Charlie is a story based on two IAF helicopter pilots who discovers a mass pile of dead terrorists.
Vijeta depicts the story of a teenager Angad, who eventually becomes IAF officer, who later becomes a part of the INDO - PAK war of 1971.
Border is an inspired story of real life incidents that took place during the Battle of Longewala, 1971.
It is a love story of IAF officer Arun Varma & a young lady Vandana. Later, Arun dies in a plane crash & Vandana continues to live without him.
It is a Indian war movie that shows IAF's role in Indo - Pakistani war in 1971.
It is a story of two sons of Colonel Kapoor out both, one is a IAF officer & other in Army & fall in love with same girl. And later both of them are sent on mission.
