Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush, Nitya Menon's Film Is Now Available In Multiple Languages On OTT

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruchitrambalam, a Tamil romantic family drama starring Dhanush and Nitya Menon was the biggest hit at the Indian box office in 2022. The movie was directed by Mitran Jawahar. Dhanush starrer had entered the 100 crore club. The movie with Nithya Menon as the heroine has also been released on OTT.

The movie was earlier streamed on another digital platform, Sun NXT, and it was available only in Tamil. Now, the film has been released in multiple languages, and this will help the Dhanush starrer reach a wider audience. The film is now available on Amazon Prime since October 6.

Prakash Raj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashi Khanna, Sreeranjini, Stunt Shiva, Revathi, and Vikram Raja also played lead roles in this film. The cinematography of the hit film starring Dhanush as the hero was done by Om Prakash. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.

Dhanush portrays a delivery man, while Nithya Menen plays his closest buddy, Shobana, and Raashii Khanna plays his love interest, Anusha. Prakash Raj plays Dhanush's father, a police officer named Neelakandan, while Bharathiraja plays his grandpa in the film, which Kalanithi Maran produces under his brand Sun Pictures.

This movie is Dhanush's fourth collaboration with filmmaker Mithran Jawahar. Their previous three films, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran, were all remakes of various Telugu films. This is the first time the actor-filmmaker combination has collaborated on original material. Aniruddh Ravichander, who has helmed excellent soundtracks for films like Vikram and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal this year, has created songs for the Tamil-language musical drama film

Meanwhile, Dhanush is gearing up for his upcoming movie, 'Captain Miller'. The movie is directed by Arun Mateswaran. Priyanka Mohan plays the lead role in this movie. Arun Matheswaran is writing the screenplay.

