World Cup 2023: 83 To Azhar-5 Movies All Cricket Lovers Should Watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If you are a cricket lover, here are a few Bollywood movies that feature cricket as a central theme or an integral part of their storyline and you must watch if you haven't.
83 to Azhar-5 movies all cricket lovers should watch
This movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma, tells the story of a young man who aspires to play cricket for England but faces opposition from his family.
This film combines cricket with a gender-bending twist. It features Rani Mukerji as a girl who disguises herself as a man to play cricket for her village team.
A children's sports drama about a young boy who discovers a magical cricket bat that turns him into a cricket prodigy.
A biopic on former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin, it delves into his life, cricket career, and the controversies surrounding match-fixing allegations.
A Marathi biographical film that provides insights into Dhoni's early life, including his time as a train ticket collector.
MENAFN08102023007385015968ID1107208129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.