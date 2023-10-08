Sulfates To Parabens: 5 Shampoo Ingredients To Avoid

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To maintain healthy hair, it's essential to be mindful of the ingredients in your shampoo. Some ingredients can be harsh or potentially harmful to your hair and scalp. Here are five shampoo ingredients to avoid.

5 shampoo ingredients to avoid

Sulfates can be harsh and strip your hair and scalp of natural oils, leading to dryness, and irritation, and can be problematic for those with sensitive skin or curly hair.

Parabens can disrupt hormone function and potentially be harmful. To be on the safe side, it's a good idea to look for paraben-free shampoos.

Phthalates are often used to stabilize the fragrance in shampoos are associated with health concerns and can be harmful when absorbed through the skin.

Isopropyl alcohol is a drying agent that can strip your hair of its natural moisture, leading to dryness and frizz.



Artificial colours can be added to shampoos for aesthetic purposes. These synthetic dyes can cause allergies or irritations in some individuals.

