Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: 3 TOP Deals You Shouldn't Miss

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, offering discounts across a wide range of products, is now live until October 15.

The event provides great discounts on popular gadgets including the iPhone 14, Pixel 7a, and Nothing Phone 2, as well as free delivery, no-cost EMI choices, exchange incentives, and more.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has gone live for all users.

Discounts will be offered on a variety of goods, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, appliances, clothing, and more, during the sale, which will run until October 15. Flipkart will be providing a variety of additional advantages throughout the sale in addition to the discounts, including exchange deals on used smartphones and laptops and No-cost EMI alternatives on a number of items.

iPhone 14

The most sought-after item on the market is still the iPhone 14, which was released last year. It is more powerful than the majority of its Android competitors. The price of the smartphone on Flipkart is Rs 52,999. The iPhone 14 is now being available for the first time for less than Rs 60,000. You may exchange your old phone and receive up to Rs 40,000 in addition to this.

With a bank discount of Rs. 1000, this may be combined further. We discovered Rs 30,000 when we investigated the worth of the iPhone 13.



Similar to that, it provided us an exchange value of Rs 20,000 for the iPhone 12. The new iPhone 14 may thus be purchased for less than Rs 30,000 if you are able to sell your old iPhone 13 for a fair price.

Google Pixel 7a

There are many discounts available for Android phones as well, so do not worry if you are an Android user who prefers not to use iOS. To start, the Google Pixel 7a has been reduced from Rs 43,999 to Rs 35,999. Since its release, the device's pricing has never been lower than it is right now. You may still receive savings by selling your old phone and receiving up to Rs 30,000.



For instance, you may purchase the Pixel 7a for just Rs 6,499 if you decide to sell your iPhone 13. If you pay using your ICIC bank card, you can additionally receive up to Rs 1500 as an added bonus.

Nothing Phone (2)

The pricing for Nothing Phone (2) is likewise absurd. The device's initial price of Rs. 49,999 has been reduced to Rs. 39,999. If you pay with an ICICI card, in addition to the flat price, you can get up to Rs 1500 off. Additionally, you may exchange your old phone for up to Rs 30,000. That is entirely dependent upon the brand, model, and year of your old phone.