Redmi Note 12 To Oneplus 11: 7 Smartphone Deals You Can't Miss During Amazon Sale 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is now live, offering early access to Prime members.

The sale this year offers alluring offers and significant savings on a variety of devices, including smartphones, TVs, tablets, earbuds, and other electronic goods. Amazon is also providing limited-time deals, allowing customers to take advantage of the reductions before others, even if the sale prices are already displayed. Select goods in the sale are available for discounts of up to 89 percent, and SBI cardholders who purchase during the sale will also receive extra deals, including an immediate 10 per cent discount.

OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11, OnePlus' flagship smartphone for 2023, is presently on sale on Amazon for as little as Rs 48,749. This price is for the basic model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. With the addition of bank incentives, coupons, and exchange offers, the price of the higher edition, which has 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and initially costs Rs. 61,999, is also being reduced, with savings reaching as low as Rs 54,749. With the SBI credit card, users may save up to Rs. 3,250 and an additional Rs. 4,000 with discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The higher-end edition of the Samsung Galaxy S23, which has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and was originally priced at Rs. 84,999, is also on sale for as little as Rs 64,499. In addition, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which was initially advertised at Rs. 74,999, is now available for at least Rs. 59,499 with a Rs. 5,000 coupon discount and Rs. 10,500 in savings when using an SBI credit card.

Honor 90

In India, the Honor 90 was released with two storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, both costing Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999. The low end model is available for Rs 25,749 and the high end model is available for Rs 28,749 with a Rs 5,250 SBI credit card discount during the Amazon sale.

Redmi Note 12

The 4GB+128GB edition of the Redmi Note 12 5G was made available for purchase in India for Rs 17,999. It has a 5000mAh battery, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 CPU from Qualcomm. When combined with bank promotions and other coupons, the smartphone is offered at the Amazon sale for Rs 10,349.

IQOO Neo 7

On Amazon, the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage base model of the IQOO Neo 7 are offered for Rs 27,999. On amazon, the 256 GB version is offered for Rs 31,999. The high-end model is available for Rs 28,749 during the Amazon sale, including bank coupons and other coupon reductions, while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 24,749 during the same period.

OnePlus Nord 3

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the OnePlus Nord 3 retails for Rs 33,999, while the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 37,999. The low-end model will be lowered to Rs 28,749 during the Amazon sale, and the high-end model will be offered for Rs 31,748 with coupon discounts and other bank deals.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro, which had an initial price of Rs 23,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is now on sale for Rs 19,999 with a Rs 1250 SBI credit card discount. The 12GB and 1TB storage option will cost Rs 29,999, however it is now available for Rs 24,499 thanks to a Rs 2,500 SBI Credit Card discount and other promotions.

