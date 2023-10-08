Mysore to Ooty-7 places in South India to visit during Dussehra

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated greatly across India. South India offers a unique cultural experience during Dussehra, with various regions showcasing their traditions and celebrations. Here are seven places in South India that you can visit during Dussehra:



Mysuru is famous for its grand Dussehra celebrations, known as the Mysuru Dasara. The city's palace is beautifully illuminated, and a grand procession.

Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple hosts a special Dussehra celebration with religious ceremonies and cultural programs.



Telangana, Hyderabad stands out with its grand Ramoji Film City Dussehra Carnival, which includes cultural events, entertainment, and festive decorations.



Kodungallur Bharani Festival is a unique and intense celebration of the goddess Bhadrakali. Devotees gather to participate in processions and rituals.



Dussehra is celebrated with the traditional Vela festival. The town is known for its grand processions featuring beautifully adorned elephants, folk music, and dance performances.



Chamundi Hills near Mysuru is another significant Dussehra destination. The Chamundeshwari Temple atop the hill is illuminated, and devotees throng to seek the blessings.



Ooty's flower show coincides with Dussehra celebrations and adds a touch of natural beauty to the festival. The hill station offers pleasant atmosphere during this time.

