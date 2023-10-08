In Pictures: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu has raised eyebrows with her new stunning look in a recent Instagram post.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures in a saree where she looked dazzling.
Samantha had a 'Pretty in Pink' Sunday as she wore a trans-seasonal sari in a vivid fuchsia pink silk that is appropriate for both a casual outing and a joyous night.
The actress paired her handmade silk saree with a baring bra blouse with thin straps, a sweetheart neckline, and an uneven skirt that showed off her midsection.
She completed her look with a dramatic cloak over her stunning saree and a big diamond necklace with sleeves wrapped around her arms.
Samantha wore a neutral makeup look with glittering eyeshadow, bare-cheekbones lipstick, and contoured cheeks.
