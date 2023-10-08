David Warner Surpasses 1000 Runs In ODI World Cups; Achieves A Distinguished Milestone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the ODI World Cup match against India, Australian opener David Warner reached the remarkable milestone of 1000 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup history. Warner's achievement came during Australia's World Cup campaign opener in Chennai, where he scored a solid 41 runs off 52 balls, featuring six boundaries at a strike rate of over 78. In his 19 World Cup appearances since his tournament debut in 2015, Warner has accumulated 1,033 runs with an impressive average of 60.76 and a striking rate exceeding 97. He boasts four centuries and three half-centuries, with a top score of 178, placing him as the 17th highest run-scorer in World Cup history.

Warner's standout performance came in the 2019 World Cup, where he amassed 647 runs in 10 matches at an average of 71.88 and a strike rate exceeding 89. He notched three centuries and three half-centuries, with a best score of 166, making him the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. However, his 2015 campaign holds special significance as he was part of Australia's World Cup-winning team, contributing 345 runs in eight matches at an average of 49.28, including one century and a top score of 178.

Among Australian batsmen, Warner stands third in terms of World Cup runs, with only Adam Gilchrist (1,085 runs) and Ricky Ponting (1,743 runs) ahead of him. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar remains the highest-ever run-scorer in Cricket World Cup history, amassing 2,278 runs in 45 matches at an average of 56.95, with six centuries and 15 half-centuries, including a best score of 152.

In the match itself, Pat Cummins' Australia won the toss and chose to bat first against Rohit Sharma's India in the fifth ODI World Cup 2023 fixture at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both India and Australia have illustrious histories in the ODI World Cup, and they are eager to kick off their campaigns with a victory.

