Edamam Launches an AI Powered Chatbot for Intuitive Querying of Its APIs

Edamam released today an AI Assistant for intuitive, natural language querying of its Nutrition Analysis, Meal Planning, Recipe Search, and Food Data APIs.

NEW YORK, USA, October 8, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Edamam , the leading provider of food and nutrition data solutions to business in the health, wellness, and food sectors, launched today an AI Assistant chatbot that is fully integrated with the company's APIs and allows developers and businesses to build intuitive interfaces to Edamam's core services.

Consumers now can directly access the data which Edamam's APIs provide. The AI Assistant leverages the Open AI GPT product to understand a person's need and intent and generates a specific request, which links to one of the four main APIs offered by Edamam:

.Nutrition Analysis API

.Recipe Search API

.Meal Planner API

.Food Database API

Businesses now can build intuitive chat interfaces, such as text boxes or speech integrations to capture from their customers contextual information for food logging, nutrition analysis, meal recommendations or meal planning. This natural language input is mediated through the AI Assistant, which then generates requests to the appropriate Edamam API.

“We have made the work of building on top of our APIs even easier. Our customers can now leverage the power of Generative AI directly through Edamam” shared Victor Penev, Edamam's Founder and CEO.

Edamam does not require any additional integration or work to be done in order for developers and businesses to use the AI Assistant. The Assistant works seamlessly with current API credentials. Edamam will transparently charge customers for the Open AI use.

“We aim to bring accurate and actionable food and nutrition data to people at the time and place where they make decisions about eating and diet. Leveraging the power of Generative AI simplifies the delivery and brings us a step closer to achieving our goal,” added Victor Penev.

Edamam plans to further improve the AI assistant, which is currently I beta. The company anticipates significant feedback from customers, which should help it finetune the AI Assistant and identify new use cases for it to handle.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world's food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam's technology helps customers answer their clients' perennial question:“What should I eat?”

Edamam's partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, Hearst, and Barilla. For more information, please visit or edamam.

