SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates TRHC, VRTV, HEP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC)'s sale to Nautic Partners for $10.50 in cash per share. If you are a Tabula Rasa shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV)'s sale to an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a Veritiv shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP)'s sale to HF Sinclair Corporation for 0.315 shares of HF Sinclair common stock and $4.00 in cash, without interest, for each publicly held common unit of Holly Energy. If you are a Holly Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email or .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060





