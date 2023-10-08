SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ESTE, SMMF, BHRB, CEQP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE)'s sale to Permian Resources Corporation for 1.446 shares of Permian Resources common stock for each share of Earthstone common stock. If you are an Earthstone shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF)'s sale to Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. for 0.5043 shares of Burke & Herbert common stock for each share of Summit common stock. If you are a Summit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ: BHRB)'s merger with Summit Financial Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, holders of Summit common stock will have the right to receive 0.5043 shares of Burke & Herbert common stock. Existing Burke & Herbert shareholders will own approximately 50% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are a Burke & Herbert shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP)'s sale to Energy Transfer LP for 2.07 Energy Transfer common units for each Crestwood common unit. Upon closing, Crestwood common unitholders are expected to own approximately 6.5% of Energy Transfer's outstanding common units. If you are a Crestwood shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

