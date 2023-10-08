SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates NXGN, AVTA, SPLK, ACER

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $23.95 per share in cash. If you are a NextGen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA)'s sale to Cetera Holdings for $26.00 in cash per share. If you are an Avantax shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK)'s sale to Cisco Systems, Inc. for $157.00 per share in cash. If you are a Splunk shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER)'s sale to Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. for 0.121 of a share of Zevra's common stock for each share of Acer's common stock. Additionally, Acer stockholders would receive non-transferable Contingent Value Rights entitling them to receive up to $34 million in cash upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones for OLPRUVA, and up to an additional $42 million in cash upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones for OLPRUVA and EDSIVO. If you are an Acer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email or .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060











Tags Class Action