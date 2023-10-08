Ilham Aliyev And Prime Minister Of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili Have Made Press Statements In Tbilisi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, October 8 - President of the European Council Charles Michel made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

On October 7, President of the European Council Charles Michel made a phone call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on regional issues.

The head of state noted that including...

07 October 2023, 22:07