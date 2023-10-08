Wave Reaches 2 Meters High At Oil Rocks In Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the information of the National Hydrometeorological
Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources as of
October 8 at 2:00 p.m., the maximum speed of the south-west wind
occasionally reached 18 m/s in Gobustan and 17 m/s in Baku and the
Absheron Peninsula.
According to the information from the National
Hydrometeorological Service, the height of the wave reached 2
meters at the Oild Rocks (Neft Daşlari) station in the Caspian
Sea.
The air temperature was recorded as 24-28 degrees in Baku and
Absheron Peninsula, up to 23 degrees in Nakhchivan AR, up to 25
degrees in semi-desert (Aran) areas, and up to 20 degrees in
mountainous areas.
