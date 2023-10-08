Wave Reaches 2 Meters High At Oil Rocks In Caspian Sea


(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the information of the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources as of October 8 at 2:00 p.m., the maximum speed of the south-west wind occasionally reached 18 m/s in Gobustan and 17 m/s in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

According to the information from the National Hydrometeorological Service, the height of the wave reached 2 meters at the Oild Rocks (Neft Daşlari) station in the Caspian Sea.

The air temperature was recorded as 24-28 degrees in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, up to 23 degrees in Nakhchivan AR, up to 25 degrees in semi-desert (Aran) areas, and up to 20 degrees in mountainous areas.

