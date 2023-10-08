PM Shmyhal Awards Teachers At Global Teacher Prize Ukraine Ceremony

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has survived thanks to brave and courageous people: soldiers, doctors, rescuers, power engineers, and teachers.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this at the Global Teacher Prize Ukraine 2023 ceremony, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Government portal .

"Teachers have raised real heroes - patriots of their homeland, the best of the best. In difficult, sometimes extraordinary, dangerous conditions, you continue to teach and educate new generations of Ukrainians. Those who will build the future of our country. Those who will glorify Ukraine with their intelligence, talent, ingenuity and indomitable spirit. This is a truly important and responsible mission," Shmyhal emphasized.



















































He thanked the educators for their tireless, conscientious work and presented them with valuable gifts.

"I am convinced that Ukraine has a bright future with such teachers. And this light will overcome the darkness. I wish you inspiration, respect, and good health. Warm smiles of your students, and most importantly, peace and victory," the Prime Minister said.

The Global Teacher Prize Ukraine is an annual national award for teachers – agents of educational change - that has been held in Ukraine since 2017. The prize aims to recognize the achievements of teachers not only in relation to their students, but also to society, and to emphasize the importance of teachers in Ukraine. For the second year in a row, the main goal of the award during the full-scale war is to tell the stories of teachers in an effort to thank them and recognize the importance of their work.