Ground Forces Show Russian Observation Post Being Destroyed With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they destroyed the observation post of Russian invaders with the help of drones.

The relevant video was published by the Ground Forces on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Teamwork. The pilot of the quadcopter spotted the enemy's observation post. The FPV pilot destroyed both the soldier at observation and the observation post," the Armed Forces said.

As Ukrinform reported, start the start of Russia's full-scale war, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 282,280 Russian aggressors and thousands of units of enemy equipment.