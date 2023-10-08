Azerbaijan Expresses Condolences To Afghanistan, Following Major Earthquake

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8 . Azerbaijan has
expresses condolences to Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.
"Deeply saddened by the news on devastating earthquake in Herat,
Afghanistan that claimed hundreds of lives.
We express our condolences to families of those who lost their
lives in this disaster.
Our thoughts and prayers are with people of Afghanistan," the
ministry wrote.
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan, with its
epicenter located 42 kilometers northwest of Herat city. The
earthquake's depth reached 10 kilometers. Recent reports indicate
that over 2,000 individuals have lost their lives.
