Parliament Speaker Receives Ngos Representatives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun received on Sunday in his office a delegation that included representatives of a number of Kuwaiti None-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

The delegation included the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Women's Cultural and Social Society, Lulwa Al-Mulla, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Social Association, Abdullah Al-Radwan, the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Graduates Association, Dr. Mohammad Al-Faili, the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Economic Society, Mohammad Al-Joaan, and the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Society for Child Protection, Dr. Siham Al-Furaih.

The delegation also included the Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Association for Information Security, Dr. Safaa Zaman, the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Entrepreneurship Development Society, Ghadeer Al-Juma, the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Society for Supporting Inventors, Dr. Fatima Al-Thaleb, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Society for the Development of the Educational System, Dr. Saleh Al-Enezi, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Writers' Association Hamidi Al-Mutairi. (end)

