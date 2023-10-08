Egyptian Police Officer Kills Two Israeli Tourists In Alexandria

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- An Egyptian police officer randomly opened fire Sunday on a number of Israeli tourists in Alexandria killing two, and injuring one Egyptian tour guide, Middle East News Agency (MENA) said citing security sources. According to the report, the incident took place in Al-Manshiya area in Alexandria, and that the police officer was arrested, while the injured Egyptian national was transported to a hospital for treatment. (end) asm

