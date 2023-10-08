Hamas declares number of Israelis detained ‘greater’ than dozens

(MENAFN) Palestinian group Hamas declared early on Sunday that the amount of Israelis detained in a sudden raid is “several times greater” than dozens.



A representative for Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, stated that the detained Israelis were ran across all regions of the Gaza Strip.



Over 300 Israelis were murdered and at least 1,500 wounded when Hamas launched thousands of missiles and deployed dozens of soldiers into Israel close to the Gaza Strip early on Saturday, based on the Israeli Health Ministry.



In response to the rocket attacks, Israel carried out airstrikes in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 230 Palestinians and leaving hundreds injured, as reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry.



The Israeli army acknowledged that several Israelis were captured by Hamas during the assault, although they did not specify the exact number.



Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is “at war” with Hamas and later advised citizens in Gaza to depart as the Israeli armies is going to turn "all Hamas hiding places into rubble."

