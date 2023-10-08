Local media declares Israel lost over 750 citizens since Saturday fighting

(MENAFN) According to local media reports early on Sunday, the number of missing Israelis has reached at least 750 since the outbreak of fighting on Saturday morning.



“According to an unofficial report, approximately 750 Israelis are currently missing,” a daily Jerusalem newspaper posted on X.



On Saturday, Hamas initiated "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," characterizing it as a surprise response to the intrusion at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the escalating incidents of settler violence. They reported launching rockets and taking several Israelis captive.



In response, the Israeli army launched "Operation Swords of Iron" against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



Premier Benjamin Netanyahu declared: “We are at war." He advised citizens in Gaza to depart as the Israeli army is going to turn "all Hamas hiding places into rubble."



Medical sources in Gaza have reported that at least 232 Palestinians lost their lives in the attacks, while the Israeli death toll has reached 300.



The Israeli army has indicated that over 3,000 rockets have been fired by Hamas toward Israel since Saturday morning.



