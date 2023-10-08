Shooting in Egypt’s Alexandria kills 2 Israeli tourists

(MENAFN) Reports from Hebrew media indicate that at least two Israeli tourists lost their lives in a shooting incident that occurred in Egypt's city of Alexandria on Sunday. The Israeli Foreign Ministry also confirmed that a gunman opened fire on a bus carrying Israeli tourists in the Egyptian port city.



A news channel cited a security source stating that a policeman fired at the group of Israeli tourists in Alexandria's Amoud Al-Sawari area.



Tragically, one Egyptian individual also lost their life in the shooting. This incident transpired amidst the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian clashes.



Hamas initiated "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" on Saturday, characterizing it as a surprise response to the incidents at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. The group claimed responsibility for launching rockets and capturing several Israelis.



In response, the Israeli army commenced "Operation Swords of Iron" against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Local media reported that as of early Sunday, at least 750 Israelis were reported missing since the conflict erupted on Saturday morning.

