IMF managing director urges for soft landing in international economy

(MENAFN) On Thursday, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that she feels that there are more beneficial opportunities of a “soft landing” for the worldwide economy, in spite of increasing interest rates.



"The world economy has shown remarkable resilience, and the first half of 2023 has brought some good news, largely because of stronger-than-expected demand for services and tangible progress in the fight against inflation," she declared in this year’s IMF Annual Meetings curtain raiser address in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.



The managing director went on to say "This increases the chances for a soft landing for the global economy."



A soft landing is a condition in which a central bank surges interest rates constantly reaching its peak levels, which causes a financial stoppage but evades a recession.



Several central banks across the globe have been soaring rates since the previous year in an attempt to face high inflation consequences in their own nations.

MENAFN08102023000045015839ID1107208003