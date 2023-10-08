PRESS RELEASE: Breast Cancer Event Raises Funds For Low-Income Women To Get Mammograms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler, Founder and Managing Partner of Aesthetx

Event Details for Flex & Chill

Valley Health Foundation's Dr. Zeidler Breast Cancer Fund Logo

Flex & Chill Event to Raise Money for New Dr. Zeidler Breast Cancer Fund for Valley Health Foundation

- Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler D GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to honor the occasion, Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler M.D., Founder and Managing Partner of Aesthetx, Silicon Valley's premier plastic surgery, dermatology and aesthetic medicine practice is once again pulling together the Los Gatos community on October 8th for a special event to launch her new breast cancer fund for the Valley Health Foundation. As someone who loves bringing businesses and people together to support community organizations, Dr. Zeidler is having Aesthetx sponsor the next installment of their well-loved Flex & Chill events, which will feature pilates and yoga led by YogaSource set to the beats of a live DJ, followed by food and beverage by Loma Brewing Company. Guests will also get an opportunity to get their hands on Aesthetx's new product line, Aesthetx Skin, launching this holiday season. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to kickstart Valley Health Foundation's new Dr. Zeidler Breast Cancer Fund , designed to support the full circle of care for breast cancer patients in Silicon Valley.For Dr. Zeidler, an internationally renowned plastic surgeon, the event is her brainchild and couldn't be more personal. An innovator in surgical breast reconstruction known for giving patients the same kind of beautiful results her aesthetic patients receive, Dr. Zeidler herself has several family members with the breast cancer gene.“Breast cancer exacts a big psychological and emotional toll on patients,” she says.“I want to make sure everyone in our community has access to the full circle of breast cancer care, from detection and treatment to reconstruction and support services.”Dr. Zeidler chose to nest her eponymous Breast Cancer Fund within Valley Health Foundation, the nonprofit that supports Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and public health initiatives throughout Santa Clara County. As Michael Elliott, VHF President and Executive Director, explains,“Our public hospital system serves many patients who, because of inflexible work hours and lack of transportation, face challenges getting their regular breast cancer screenings. This fund will give us resources to start addressing those challenges head on. Our first goal is to break down all barriers to regular breast cancer screenings.”At Flex & Chill, participants will enjoy a selection of yoga and Pilates classes led by event co-sponsor YogaSource, the largest and most-awarded yoga studio in Silicon Valley, with locations in Los Gatos and Morgan Hill. Owner Linda McGrath also has a personal connection to the fundraiser: her mother suffered a“sudden and traumatic” bout with breast cancer years ago.“This is a special moment to celebrate survivors, honor those we have lost, and renew our commitment to support efforts to fight this terrible disease,” she says.Food and drink will be provided by Loma Brewing Company.“Loma Brewing is thrilled to help sponsor the kick-off event launching the Valley Health Foundation Dr. Zeidler Breast Cancer Fund,” says co-owner Julie Brady Youkilis (who just happens to be the sister of famed quarterback Tom Brady).“Almost all of us know someone who has been impacted by this life-changing disease. It is gratifying to come together as a community to support those in need today and lay a cornerstone for the future.”Flex & Chill takes place Sunday, October 8th, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Grays Lane, adjacent to Loma Brewing Company, in Los Gatos. Admission is free, but donations to the Valley Health Foundation Dr. Zeidler Breast Cancer Fund are welcomed.The speakers are scheduled for October 8, 2023 at 10:30AM - 11AM.EVENT DETAILS:WHEN: October 8, 2023 from 9:30AM-1PMWHERE: Loma Brewing, Grays Lane, Los Gatos, CA 95008About Aesthetx:Aesthetx is situated in the heart of Silicon Valley, the mecca of technology and innovation. Our medical & cosmetic services include breast augmentation, mommy makeover, facelift, and much more. Dr. Zeidler and Dr. Berkowitz are renowned plastic surgeons in their respective fields, and together they've made a plastic surgery practice held to the highest standards in medicine.About Valley Health Foundation:The Valley Health Foundation is an independent, community-driven 501c3 nonprofit organization founded to support Silicon Valley's most vital public health institution – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals & Clinics. In partnership with SCVMC, the Valley Health Foundation raises philanthropic dollars to improve existing services, pioneer new models of care, and advance the cause of high-quality healthcare for all. To learn more, visit .About YogaSource:Yoga Source's mission is to create a home for the practice of yoga and movement that encourages each student's individual growth while fostering a sense of community and friendship. Independently owned since 2002, YogaSource keeps prices as affordable as possible while drawing on the best teachers available. They strive to offer a curriculum that is physical and diverse and instruction that is safe, non-dogmatic, and personal.About Loma Brewing:Kevin Youkilis is a former MLB player and Co-Owner of Loma Brewing Company along with his wife, Julie Brady Youkilis. His vision to open a brewery came from traveling from city to city playing ball and exploring breweries. If you ever saw him play, you can understand why he needed a beer after the game to taper the adrenaline. After retiring, he wanted to find a new career that combined his love of beer and drive to be a part of a team. Loma Brewing Company is the end goal of that dream as he and the Loma team strive to create a place where great beer and food pair with an environment that is truly for everyone. Simply put; Loma is humbly brewed, fan approved.Aesthetx | 3803 South Bascom Ave Ste 100, Campbell, CA 95008 | 408-559-7177 | aesthetx

Briana Gallo

PRxDigital

+1 408-838-3705



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other