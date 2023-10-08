Azerbaijanis In Poland Protest Against Armenian Mine Terror (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.
Azerbaijanis in
Poland are holding a rally in the center of Warsaw, Trend
reports.
They protest against the mine terror unleashed by Armenia
against Azerbaijan and call for peace in the region.
