Azerbaijanis In Poland Protest Against Armenian Mine Terror (PHOTO/VIDEO)


10/8/2023 9:15:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Azerbaijanis in Poland are holding a rally in the center of Warsaw, Trend reports.

They protest against the mine terror unleashed by Armenia against Azerbaijan and call for peace in the region.

