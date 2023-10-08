Three Civilians Injured As Russians Shell Kherson And Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled Kherson and Beryslav, wounding three civilians.

The Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"In Kherson, the hit was reported near a church. Two people were injured. These are two 82-year-old women and a 74-year-old woman from Kherson. They have minor injuries. They applied for medical help on their own," the report says.

Beryslav was also attacked. A 72-year-old man suffered moderate injuries.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army massively shelled Kherson region on the night of October 8, injuring dozens of people. Eleven citizens were injured in Kherson. A 27-year-old woman and her 9-month-old daughter were hospitalized in moderate condition.