Two Ukrainian Citizens Killed In Israel Embassy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Ukrainian citizens were killed in Israel. Measures are being taken to organize the repatriation of the bodies of the dead.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel said this in a statement, Ukrinform reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Embassy of Ukraine has received confirmation from the Israeli police regarding the death of two Ukrainian citizens. Measures are being taken to organize the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased," the report says.

There is currently no information on the presence of Ukrainian citizens among the wounded or missing, the embassy added.

Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed to Ukrinform the information about the death of two Ukrainian women in Israel.



"We have confirmed information about the death of two Ukrainian women in Israel. Both citizens lived in the country for a long time," he said.

The MFA spokesman said that Ukrainian consuls provide the necessary consular assistance and is in contact with relatives.

As reported, on the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel. Militants invaded the country, simultaneously launching a massive missile attack.

The Israeli army announced the start of the operation“Swords of Iron" in response to the Hamas attack.

At the same time, 300 people were killed and more than 1,400 were injured in Israel following the Hamas attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country is at war.

The United States, the EU, Ukraine and a number of other countries have condemned the attacks on Israel.