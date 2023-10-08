Israel Declares State Of War

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Israel declared a "state of war" after a stunning attack from Hamas from the land, sea, and air. Azernews reports, citing, foreign media outlets that the government took this decision by activating the clause called 40-Alif.

The last time this clause came into force was 50 years ago - during the Mashhar Day war.

Authorities say 250 Israeli citizens have so far been killed and more than 1,500 wounded.

At least 232 Palestinians have been killed and 1,700 wounded in retaliatory air strikes from Israel.