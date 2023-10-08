Azerbaijanis Hold Peaceful Protest In Warsaw Against Armenian Mine Terror


10/8/2023 9:14:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijanis from Poland and other European countries are holding a rally in the center of Warsaw.

According to Azernews, the protest is against the mine terror unleashed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

During the rally, the participants called for peace.

MENAFN08102023000195011045ID1107207993

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search