Azerbaijanis Hold Peaceful Protest In Warsaw Against Armenian Mine Terror

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijanis from Poland and other European countries are
holding a rally in the center of Warsaw.
According to Azernews, the protest is against the mine terror
unleashed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.
During the rally, the participants called for peace.
