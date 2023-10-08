Global reactions differ as Hamas launches retaliatory operation

(MENAFN) In response to the desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers and the ongoing violence against Palestinians, Hamas initiated an unexpected and retaliatory operation on Saturday morning. Codenamed the "Al-Aqsa Storm Operation," this attack represents the most significant assault on the Zionist regime in 50 years, with historical echoes of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, a moment when Israel was similarly caught off-guard.



While the operation drew strong reactions internationally, some European diplomats seemed to downplay the actions of the Israeli government, opting to condemn the retaliatory attack instead. Several European countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, and Poland, voiced their condemnation of the operation, while others urged both sides to exercise restraint in the midst of escalating tensions.



Qatar's foreign ministry, on the other hand, placed the blame squarely on Israel for the ongoing violence against the Palestinian people. Qatar called on both parties to demonstrate the utmost restraint and urged the international community to prevent Israel from using these events as a pretext to launch a disproportionate military campaign against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.



Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov emphasized the need for restraint, emphasizing that it was their consistent stance to call for such moderation in the face of conflict.



Similarly, Saudi Arabia's ministry called for an immediate cessation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan echoed these sentiments, calling for restraint from all parties involved.

