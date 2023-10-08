Kuwait Expresses Sympathy, Solidarity With Afghan People Over Disastrous Earthquake

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry expressed sympathy and solidarity of the State of Kuwait with the people of Afghanistan following the earthquake that hit the western country, killed more than 2,000 people, and left thousands injured.

In a statement Sunday, the ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy of the State of Kuwait to the Afghan people and the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, leaving more than 2,000 deaths and more than 9,000 injured, while many more are feared to be trapped under rubble. (end)

