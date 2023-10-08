Kuwait Consumer Protection Measures Praised Amid Pan-Arab Talks - Al-Ansari

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's commitment towards consumer protection policies was acknowledged as officials from across the wider Arab region assembled for talks to discuss such measures, praising Kuwait's precedent-setting experiences on the matter, a Kuwaiti official said on Sunday.

Such gatherings provide an opportunity for participants to share their experiences with one another, which bodes well for efforts to bolster consumer protection measures in the region, said Faisal Al-Ansari, the chief of the Kuwaiti commerce ministry's consumer protection and inspection department.

On these measures, he cited efforts to regulate the prices of goods in the local market, in addition to the ministry's commitment to clamp down on price gouging, both of which were experiences Kuwait intends to "share" with its regional counterparts, he underlined.

The talks will revolve around polices and measures pertinent to consumer protection efforts, which includes an idea pitched by Egypt to form a comprehensive web portal on the matter, he added. (end)

