Manchester United seizes last-minute win over Brentford

(MENAFN) In an English Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, Manchester United managed to secure a 2-1 victory over Brentford, thanks to an impressive performance by Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay. The match was marked by a late-game turnaround that saw McTominay score twice in injury time to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for Manchester United.



Brentford took the lead in the 26th minute when Mathias Jensen found the back of the net after the Manchester United defense failed to clear the ball. This early goal put Brentford in a promising position, and for most of the game, it seemed they might secure the victory.



However, the dramatic turn of events occurred in stoppage time, as Scott McTominay rose to the occasion for Manchester United. In the 93rd minute, McTominay scored the equalizer, injecting fresh hope into the home team's chances. But he wasn't done yet. Just four minutes later, he scored again, this time with a header, sealing the remarkable comeback win for Manchester United.



The victory propelled Manchester United to 12 points, securing their place in the mid-table. Meanwhile, at the top of the Premier League standings, Tottenham Hotspur leads the pack with 20 points from eight matches. Brentford, on the other hand, currently sits in the 14th position with a total of seven points.

