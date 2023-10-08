Arab districts react to abrupt assaults on Irael

(MENAFN) In the wake of the most substantial attack on Israeli territory in recent years, several Arab states have issued calls for restraint and a de-escalation of violence. Qatar, a Gulf state without diplomatic ties to Israel, released a statement through its foreign ministry on Saturday, asserting that the Israeli government bears the ultimate responsibility for the operation named 'Al-Aqsa Storm,' orchestrated by Hamas. Doha's statement further expressed the hope for both sides involved in the conflict to exercise prudence, while also urging the international community to ensure that Israel refrains from mounting a response against Palestinians in Gaza that could be deemed "disproportionate."



Similarly, Saudi Arabia, which currently lacks formal diplomatic relations with Israel, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to convey its close monitoring of the unprecedented developments unfolding between Palestinian factions and Israeli occupation forces. While stopping short of explicitly endorsing any party involved, the statement signals Saudi Arabia's attentiveness to the evolving situation and its recognition of the significance of these events.



These statements from Arab states reflect the nuanced geopolitical landscape surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While diplomatic relations with Israel may not be formally established, there exists a palpable interest among these nations in maintaining regional stability and advocating for a resolution to the ongoing tensions. The calls for restraint underscore the complexity of navigating this long-standing conflict, as various stakeholders seek to balance their respective interests and commitments to regional peace. As the situation continues to develop, these statements serve as a testament to the intricate diplomatic considerations surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian dynamic.



