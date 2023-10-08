Netanyahu swears to demolish Gaza into debris

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a resolute vow to exact revenge and transform every location utilized by the Palestinian militant group Hamas into rubble, following a major assault by the militant organization on southern Israel. In a televised address delivered late on Saturday, he characterized Gaza as "the city of evil" and urgently called on civilians to promptly evacuate the densely populated Palestinian enclave, which is home to an estimated 2 million people.



Netanyahu left no room for ambiguity in his declaration, asserting that all the places where Hamas seeks refuge and operates will be reduced to ruins. He implored individuals to vacate the area immediately. The Prime Minister emphasized the unprecedented nature of the day's events in Israel, pledging to ensure that such an occurrence never repeats itself. He further affirmed the unwavering support of the entire government for this decision. Netanyahu made it unequivocally clear that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would utilize its full might to obliterate Hamas' capabilities, cautioning that the nation is entering into a "difficult" war that is anticipated to be prolonged.



This resolute stance by Prime Minister Netanyahu reflects the gravity of the situation and underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding Israeli citizens. The vow to neutralize Hamas strongholds sends a stark message about Israel's determination to counteract the threats posed by militant factions. The call for immediate evacuation underscores the urgency of the situation and the imperative to protect civilian lives. As the situation unfolds, Israel's leadership faces the complex task of balancing the imperative of national security with the humanitarian concerns associated with large-scale conflict. This resounding declaration sets the tone for a potentially protracted and challenging phase in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



MENAFN08102023000045015687ID1107207963