Twin 6.3-magnitude earthquakes strike Afghanistan leaving hundreds killed, wounded

(MENAFN) Western Afghanistan was jolted by two powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquakes occurring within approximately 30 minutes of each other, resulting in a devastating toll on human lives and infrastructure. The seismic events struck on a Saturday morning, west of Herat City, causing widespread destruction that has left hundreds dead or injured, along with the damage of approximately 600 homes. While the United Nation's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan has cited an unconfirmed estimate of around 320 casualties, local authorities initially reported a death toll of 100, with at least 500 individuals sustaining injuries.



The OCHA has indicated that both its partners and local authorities anticipate the number of casualties to rise, as search and rescue operations are underway. There are concerns that some individuals may be trapped beneath the debris of collapsed buildings, further complicating the ongoing efforts. The tragic loss of lives has been recorded across eight villages spanning Herat and Zenda Jan provinces, underscoring the widespread impact of the earthquakes.



In addition to the loss of lives and injuries, the seismic events have forced hundreds of families to flee their homes, resulting in a significant displacement crisis. Approximately 300 families sought refuge in Herat City, seeking shelter in abandoned structures, as reported by the OCHA. This sudden displacement further underscores the urgent need for humanitarian assistance, including shelter, food, and medical care, as affected communities grapple with the immediate aftermath of this natural disaster.



The twin earthquakes have not only claimed lives and caused extensive damage to homes but have also exposed the vulnerabilities of communities in the affected regions. The aftermath of this seismic event will necessitate a concerted and coordinated response from local authorities, humanitarian organizations, and the international community to provide the necessary support for recovery and rebuilding efforts.



