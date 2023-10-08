Israel strikes Hamas sites hidden in mosques with bombs

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israeli warplanes have conducted airstrikes on two mosques located in Gaza, asserting that they served as command centers for Hamas, directing the militant group's ongoing major offensive. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed in an operational update issued early on Sunday that the fighter jets specifically targeted operational infrastructures situated within these mosques, which were allegedly utilized by Hamas to orchestrate acts of terror against the state of Israel. According to the IDF's assessment, Hamas strategically positioned themselves within these holy sites, exploiting the civilian population of Gaza to shield themselves from Israel's retaliatory measures in response to the surprise attacks initiated by the group on Saturday.



In a swift and forceful response, Israel not only carried out targeted airstrikes but also took the drastic measure of cutting off electricity to the Palestinian territory. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address on Saturday night, declared that the nation was in a state of war with the militant group. He vehemently vowed to exact revenge for what he termed as a "black day," further stating his intention to reduce all Hamas-utilized sites in Gaza to rubble. This resolute stance underscores the gravity of the situation and signals a significant shift in the Israeli government's approach to addressing the escalating conflict.



The deliberate targeting of mosques, which are considered sacred places of worship, highlights the complex and sensitive nature of the ongoing hostilities. It raises questions about the ethical considerations surrounding the use of religious sites for military purposes. As the situation continues to evolve, the strikes on these mosques further accentuate the challenges faced by both sides in navigating the delicate balance between military objectives and humanitarian concerns. The development also underscores the urgency for diplomatic efforts to find a resolution and restore stability to the region.



