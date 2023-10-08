Dozens of Israeli aircrafts raid Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that numerous Israeli jets have conducted precision strikes on Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip. This strategic response comes in the wake of a surprise attack initiated by the Palestinian armed group against Israel on Saturday morning. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the IDF, stated that "Hamas terrorists" had carried out an infiltration into Israeli territory, utilizing multiple means of entry, including land, sea, and air.



The scale of the conflict has been marked by a significant barrage of projectiles launched from Gaza. According to the IDF spokesman, over 2,200 rockets have been fired towards various locations in Israel. In a startling revelation, Hamas claimed to have deployed more than 5,000 projectiles within the initial 20 minutes of its attack. This rapid and intense barrage has triggered widespread rocket sirens across Israel, resonating in cities such as Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Beersheba, and Ashkelon.



Against this backdrop, clashes between IDF troops and Hamas militants have erupted on multiple occasions. The IDF has reported at least seven instances of confrontations between the two groups, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The surge in hostilities underscores the escalating tensions and the complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As both sides grapple with the evolving dynamics of the situation, the aerial strikes represent a significant escalation in the conflict, indicating the heightened stakes and the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and restore stability in the region.



