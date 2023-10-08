Media: Tehran commends Hamas attack on Israel

(MENAFN) A prominent advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has publicly expressed his "congratulations" to the Palestinian militants responsible for the surprise assault on Israeli territory, as reported by the semi-official Iranian news outlet ISNA. Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi conveyed his support, assuring that Tehran will stand in solidarity with them until the ultimate liberation of Palestine and the revered city of Jerusalem. These statements were made during Safavi's address at the 6th International Conference on Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Adolescents held in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Saturday.



In an unequivocal declaration of support, Safavi also affirmed Iran's backing of the operation referred to as the "Al-Aqsa Storm." The operation, orchestrated by Hamas militants, involved their entry into Israeli territory, subsequently leading to reports indicating their control over certain areas in the southern part of the country. Additionally, there have been reports suggesting that Israeli citizens and soldiers have been taken into captivity amid the escalating hostilities.



These remarks from a high-ranking advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader underscore the Iranian government's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and its commitment to the Palestinian people's struggle for self-determination and statehood. Safavi's words reflect Iran's longstanding position as a vocal advocate for the rights and aspirations of Palestinians. As tensions continue to escalate in the region, these statements serve as a vivid reminder of the complex geopolitical dynamics at play, as various actors weigh in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Iranian government's unequivocal backing of Hamas' actions further underscores the enduring complexities and entanglements that define the Middle Eastern political landscape.



