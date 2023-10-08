PSP's Alert To Public And Visitors Due To Typhoon Koinu

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 8 - 1. Visitors should pay attention to the limit of stay granted in their Authorization to Stay and make proper arrangements for departure from Macao.

2. Visitors who fail to leave Macao before the limit of stay expires for force majeure causes may apply for an extension of their Authorization to Stay at the Public Security Police Force's (PSP) Immigration Building at Pac On, Taipa in advance and pay attention to the following:

2.1. In view of the situation that visitors may not be able to leave Macao before the limit of stay expires for force majeure causes such as the suspension of immigration clearance services at the ports and the suspension of ferry services and flights when Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted, a reminder has been posted on the Notice Board of the Electronic Non-resident Accommodation Information System. Hotels are informed that they can properly handle the accommodation of persons who may have to stay beyond the limit of stay granted in their Authorization to Stay because of the typhoon, provided that the hotels notify the PSP in advance.

2.2. When Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted in Macao, the PSP's Immigration Building will only maintain limited services. Besides, all public transportation services in Macao will be suspended. Therefore, to prevent visitors from going out and taking any unnecessary risks, if the Authorization to Stay granted to visitors expires when Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted and their scheduled flight departing from the Macao International Airport is delayed or cancelled because of the typhoon, or if visitors cannot depart from Macao as scheduled for other force majeure causes, they need not hurry to come to the Immigration Building to apply for an extension.

2.3. If the above-mentioned visitors depart from Macao via any ports other than the Macao International Airport within 24 hours after Typhoon Signal No. 8 is cancelled, they will not be regarded as overstayers. If they depart from Macao via the Macao International Airport within 48 hours after Typhoon Signal No. 8 is cancelled and present evidence of the delay or cancellation of their scheduled flight, they will not be regarded as overstayers, provided that the officers at the Airport Checkpoint verify that it is a force majeure situation.

2.4. For visitors who are stranded at the Macao International Airport when Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted and whose Authorization to Stay is expiring, a temporary service counter will be set up at the departure hall of the airport to provide corresponding services to eligible visitors so that they can leave Macao in time when Typhoon Signal No. 8 is cancelled.

2.5. Visitors who have already been overstaying in Macao before Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted in Macao not because of force majeure causes such as severe weather will be penalized in accordance with the law.

3. Anyone with questions about the above arrangements can call the PSP's immigration affairs enquiry hotline at 28725488 or send an email to for enquiries.