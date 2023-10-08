Notice For Class Suspension (2023-10-08 16:31)


10/8/2023 8:31:02 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 8 - Due to tropical cyclone, by regulation, classes of secondary, primary, infant, special education are suspended today.

MENAFN08102023003118003196ID1107207919

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search