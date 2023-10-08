President Ilham Aliyev: Time Has Come To Establish Peace In South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The time has come to establish peace in the South Caucasus,
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press
statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in
Tbilisi, Azernews reports.
Noting that Azerbaijan and Georgia always supported each other's
territorial integrity, the head of state said:“We support and
stand by each other in all international organizations that reflect
the interests of our peoples. Territorial integrity of countries is
a fundamental principle of international law, and violation of
territorial integrity is unacceptable. Azerbaijan's position on
this issue is unequivocal.”
