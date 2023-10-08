Kherson RMA Shows Consequences Of Enemy Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of the Russian attack launched last night.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration posted the video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"High-rise buildings, private houses, cars in parking lots and near houses, shells sticking out of the ground. This is how streets of Kherson look like now," the post reads.

It is noted that the occupiers again pummeled Kherson all night. Some objects were targeted repeatedly.

As reported, the Russian army massively shelled Kherson region on the night of October 8, injuring dozens of people. Eleven civilians were injured in Kherson city. A 27-year-old woman and her 9-month-old daughter were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Video: Oleksandr Prokudin – Official page

Photo: Roman Mrochko, Kherson City Military Administration