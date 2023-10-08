Pakistan requests ceasefire in Hamas-Israel Conflict

(MENAFN) In response to the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas militants and Israel, Pakistan has issued a plea for an immediate end to the violence. However, alongside this call for de-escalation, senior officials in Islamabad have also criticized West Jerusalem for what they deem as the "brutalization" of Palestinians. The country's foreign ministry expressed deep concern over the escalating human toll, highlighting the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities. This stance reflects Pakistan's longstanding advocacy for a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict.



The foreign ministry emphasized the importance of establishing a viable, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine, rooted in the pre-1967 borders. This statement underscores Pakistan's commitment to a resolution that upholds the territorial integrity and rights of both parties involved. It reinforces the country's position in the broader international discourse surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



President Arif Alvi of Pakistan further amplified the call for an immediate ceasefire. Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he asserted that true peace could only be achieved through a resolute condemnation of what he characterized as the usurpation and brutalization of Palestinian rights and people by Israel. President Alvi went on to accuse Israel of engaging in a pattern of continuous land annexation, a charge that aligns with wider critiques of Israeli expansionist policies.



Pakistan's response to the Hamas-Israel conflict reflects its role as a stakeholder in regional and international security dynamics. The dual approach of advocating for peace while condemning perceived injustices highlights the complexity of the geopolitical landscape. As Pakistan joins the chorus of voices calling for de-escalation, its statements also contribute to the ongoing discourse surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict, emphasizing the need for a just and lasting resolution that respects the rights and aspirations of both nations.



