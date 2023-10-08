Biden may ask USD100 billion for Ukrainian aid

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a substantial and potentially "one-and-done" aid request for Ukraine, an initiative that could be significant enough to negate the necessity for further funding approvals from Congress until after the 2024 election, as reported by The Telegraph on Saturday. Sources familiar with discussions within the White House suggest that this new aid request may amount to as much as USD100 billion. This bold move is seen as a strategic effort to sidestep potential legislative controversies that could impede Biden's re-election prospects next year. The scale of this proposal far surpasses the USD24 billion funding request that was removed from the stopgap spending bill recently passed by United States House lawmakers, a measure intended to avert a government shutdown.



Insiders reveal that the notion of a comprehensive aid package for Ukraine has garnered considerable support within the administration. Advocates for Ukraine hope to consolidate their efforts into one substantial bill, thus mitigating the need for repeated deliberations on the matter until after the upcoming election cycle. This strategic approach aims to provide consistent and unwavering support to Ukraine, especially during a time of heightened geopolitical tensions.



The potential USD100 billion aid request highlights the Biden administration's commitment to reinforcing its stance on Ukraine, emphasizing the critical role the nation plays in broader international relations. By pursuing a comprehensive funding initiative, the United States seeks to not only bolster Ukraine's stability and security but also to demonstrate its steadfast dedication to its global partners. The decision to pursue such a significant aid package underscores the multifaceted nature of foreign policy considerations and their implications for both domestic and international political landscapes. As this proposal gains momentum, it signals a potential shift in how the United States approaches strategic financial commitments in the context of geopolitical challenges.



