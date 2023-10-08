German Finance Minister Demands Urgent Review on Palestinian Assistance

(MENAFN) In a significant move, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has called for a prompt reassessment of the financial support allocated to humanitarian aid for Palestinians. This call comes in the wake of the continued large-scale attacks perpetrated by Hamas militants on Israeli civilians. Lindner, who also leads the Free Democratic Party (FDP), expressed his concern over the distressing acts of terrorism targeting Israelis, emphasizing the need for tangible action beyond mere rhetoric.



Speaking to the newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Lindner asserted, "The terrorism [committed against Israelis] is shocking. We should react to it not only with words." He went on to express his expectation of receiving recommendations from the foreign minister regarding the course of action that the German government should take in relation to financial assistance for Palestinians, especially in light of the persisting violence. Lindner underscored the urgency of implementing any decisions pertaining to aid without delay.



According to Lindner, the German government transferred a substantial sum of EUR340 million (equivalent to USD360 million) for humanitarian and developmental aid to Palestinians in the years 2021 and 2022. This significant financial commitment underscores Germany's longstanding role as a key contributor to humanitarian efforts in the region. However, the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilian populations have prompted a reevaluation of the effectiveness and appropriateness of this aid in the current context.



Lindner's call for a review of Palestinian aid allocation reflects a broader conversation about the role of international assistance in conflict-affected regions. It highlights the complex challenges faced by donor nations in navigating their humanitarian obligations while considering the evolving dynamics of regional conflicts. As Germany grapples with this pressing issue, the outcome of this review will likely have far-reaching implications for both the recipients of aid and the broader international community invested in promoting stability and peace in the region.



