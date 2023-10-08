JPMorgan’s CEO says AI improves quality of life but may lead to job losses

(MENAFN) JPMorgan’s chief executive Jamie Dimon has indicated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to significantly enhance the quality of life for the upcoming generation of workers. However, he also acknowledged that this technology could potentially lead to job losses.



During an interview with Bloomberg that aired recently, Dimon emphasized that AI is set to play a role in virtually every aspect of business processes. He further mentioned that AI is already in use by thousands of employees within his bank.



“Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology,” Dimon declared. “And literally they’ll probably be working three-and-a-half days a week.”



As per the report, which references data from consultancy firm Evident, JPMorgan, headquartered in New York, posted advertisements for over 3,500 positions related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) between February and April of this year. Dimon has been labelling AI as “an absolute necessity,” saying it is crucial to his firm’s further success.



The head of the company, however, cautioned about certain associated risks, such as the potential for job displacement.



“Technology has done unbelievable things for mankind but, you know, planes crash, pharmaceuticals get misused — there are negatives,” Dimon stated. “This one, the biggest negative in my view is AI being used by bad people to do bad things,” he continued.

