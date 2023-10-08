US Sanete chief accuses China of opioid predicament

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, the first official visit to China by a United States congressional delegation since 2019 has commenced, marked by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's pointed allegations. Schumer contends that Chinese businesses bear responsibility for the pervasive epidemic of opioid addiction and overdose-related deaths gripping America.



Making his statement upon arrival in Shanghai on Saturday, Schumer asserted that Chinese enterprises are actively contributing to the "fentanyl crisis" that has inflicted harm on communities across the United States. He emphasized the deeply personal impact of this crisis, noting that virtually everyone knows families who have tragically lost loved ones to fentanyl.



Importantly, the New York Democrat made a clear distinction, emphasizing that it is businesses, rather than the Chinese government itself, that are supplying the essential ingredients for the production of fentanyl and other opioids, primarily in Mexico.



Schumer leads a bipartisan delegation comprising six senators, embarking on this visit against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between the United States and China. The delegation's focus spans critical economic and security issues, with Schumer emphasizing that Washington is not advocating for the "decoupling" of the world's two largest economies. This nuanced approach suggests a recognition of the complex and interdependent nature of Sino-American relations, even amid heightened tensions. The allegations against Chinese businesses form part of a broader conversation surrounding international cooperation in combating the global opioid crisis.



This diplomatic visit holds significant implications for the ongoing discourse surrounding the opioid epidemic in the United States. By directly addressing China's alleged role in the crisis, Schumer and his delegation are bringing attention to an issue that has profoundly impacted communities across America. The distinction drawn between businesses and the government in this matter reflects a nuanced understanding of the complexities involved. As the delegation engages with their Chinese counterparts on a range of critical topics, their discussions will likely contribute to shaping the trajectory of Sino-American relations in the months and years ahead.



This visit stands as a notable milestone in the evolving dynamics between two of the world's most influential nations.



